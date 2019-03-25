Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Golar LNG (GLNG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) recently:

3/20/2019 – Golar LNG was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2019 – Golar LNG was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Golar LNG is anticipated to benefit immensely this year due to strength in shipping activity. Moreover, FLNG Hilli Episeyo operations for entire 2019 is also expected to boost results. The commencement of Sergipe in 2020 is also a major positive, expected to boost cash flow. The Sergipe power plant operations are anticipated to generate approximately $100 million in adjusted EBITDA annually as well as $45 million after the deduction of debt service. The company's measures to reward shareholders through dividends is another positive. However, the company's high operating expenses are a major cause for worry. Notably operating expenses soared more than 73% in 2018. Such high costs might hamper the company's bottom-line growth going forward. Additionally, Golar LNG is a highly leveraged company. In fact, shares of the company have declined more than 19% in the last six months.”

3/8/2019 – Golar LNG was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Golar LNG reported better-than-expected earnings and revenues in the fourth quarter of 2018. Both the measures also improved significantly year over year. Increased vessel demand owing to start-up of LNG production facilities drove the top line. The current year is anticipated to witness improved operational efficiency on the back of strength in shipping activity and benefits from a full-year of FLNG Hilli Episeyo operations. The commencement of Sergipe in 2020 is also a major positive, expected to boost cash flow. The Sergipe power plant operations are anticipated to generate approximately $100 million in adjusted EBITDA annually as well as $45 million after the deduction of debt service. However, the company's high operating expenses are concerning. Also, TCE rates are envisioned to decline signficantly in the first quarter compared to that in the fourth quarter of 2018. Golar LNG is also a highly leveraged company.”

3/4/2019 – Golar LNG had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

3/1/2019 – Golar LNG was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/26/2019 – Golar LNG was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Golar LNG's fourth-quarter 2018 results, set to be released on Feb 27, is likely to benefit from the improving shipping market. Fourth-quarter TCE (Time Charter Equivalent) is expected in the band of $70,000 – $80,000, almost double the third quarter figure of $41,200. Moreover, charter rates will continue the upward trend through 2019. Additionally, the company's measures to reward shareholders through dividends is encouraging. In 2018, the company raised its dividend payment to 15 cents per share from the previous 12.5 cents, courtesy of a strong shipping market among other factors. However, the company's high operating expenses, primarily due to higher FLNG operating costs for Hilli Episeyo, are concerning. Such high costs are expected to dent bottom-line growth in the fourth quarter. Moreover, the shipping space is highly competitive and it can become a hindrance to growth. High debt levels are also concerning.”

2/23/2019 – Golar LNG was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/14/2019 – Golar LNG was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2019 – Golar LNG is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2019 – Golar LNG was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 0.75. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $8,009,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $1,404,000. Finally, grace capital grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. grace capital now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

