Wedbush Lowers Lululemon Athletica (LULU) to Neutral

Wedbush lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has $155.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $176.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on LULU. BidaskClub lowered Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.28.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $143.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.51. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $164.79.

In other news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 1,379,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $199,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 244,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $36,639,278.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,914,928 shares of company stock valued at $414,622,960 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2,052.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,834,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,386 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 43,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the design, distribution, and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.