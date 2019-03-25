Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Holdings Increased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,169 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of Waste Management worth $46,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.17. The stock had a trading volume of 207,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,030. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.96 and a 1-year high of $102.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.81%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $46,638.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $33,955.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,985.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $402,648. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

