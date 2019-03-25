Walmart Inc (WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $163,055,394.24 in Stock

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,649,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $163,055,394.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,872,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,300,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $98.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.34. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $106.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $137.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,502 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.96.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

