Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Sells 850 Shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,309 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Northfield Bancorp accounts for 0.9% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,667,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,145,000 after purchasing an additional 264,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Northfield Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,538,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,254,000 after acquiring an additional 139,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northfield Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,538,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,254,000 after acquiring an additional 139,919 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,885,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Northfield Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,728,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,520,000 after acquiring an additional 97,482 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFBK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $28.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.64 million. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 5.49%. Analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. Northfield Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In related news, Director Gil Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $116,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at $836,848.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,740 shares in the company, valued at $361,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $335,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFBK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

