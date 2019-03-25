Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Trims Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 55,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,794,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,905,000.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,638. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1783 per share. This is a positive change from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

