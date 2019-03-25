Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (WIW)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 346,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,930 shares during the quarter. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 304,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,947 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 4,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 804.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 164,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 145,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WIW traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,520. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

