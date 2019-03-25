Wacker Chemie (WCH) Given a €110.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €103.69 ($120.57).

ETR WCH opened at €80.66 ($93.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.55. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €70.08 ($81.49) and a 12-month high of €157.05 ($182.62). The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

