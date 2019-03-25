WA Space Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (WA)

WA Space (CURRENCY:WA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. One WA Space coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WA Space has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of WA Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WA Space has traded up 53.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00421898 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.01632819 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00226196 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00001324 BTC.

About WA Space

WA Space’s official website is www.wa3529.com

Buying and Selling WA Space

WA Space can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WA Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WA Space should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WA Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

