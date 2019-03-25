W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Loop Capital set a $89.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.70.

Get W. R. Grace & Co alerts:

GRA opened at $76.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $78.93.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 95.91%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other news, major shareholder North Latitude Master Fund 40 bought 233,720 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.70 per share, with a total value of $14,186,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 51,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.