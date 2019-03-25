Vycor Medical (VYCO) vs. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Abbott Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Vycor Medical does not pay a dividend. Abbott Laboratories pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Abbott Laboratories has increased its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vycor Medical and Abbott Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vycor Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Abbott Laboratories 1 3 14 0 2.72

Abbott Laboratories has a consensus price target of $79.69, suggesting a potential upside of 2.21%. Given Abbott Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Abbott Laboratories is more favorable than Vycor Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Vycor Medical and Abbott Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vycor Medical N/A N/A N/A Abbott Laboratories 7.74% 16.55% 7.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vycor Medical and Abbott Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vycor Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Abbott Laboratories $30.58 billion 4.48 $2.37 billion $2.88 27.07

Abbott Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Vycor Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of Abbott Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Abbott Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats Vycor Medical on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vycor Medical Company Profile

Vycor Medical, Inc. designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. The company provides non-invasive rehabilitation therapies for those who have vision disorders resulting from neurological brain damage that caused by a stroke. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision. The Vycor Medical segment provides devices for neurosurgery comprising ViewSite Brain Access System, a retraction and access system for brain and spine surgeries. The NovaVision segment offers non-invasive, computer-based rehabilitation targeted at an un-addressed market of people who have lost their sight as a result of stroke or other brain injury. It offers therapies that restore and compensate for lost vision, including VRT that delivers a series of light stimuli along the border of the patient's visual field loss; Neuro-Eye Therapy (NeET), which targets deep within the blind area by repeated stimulation, allowing patients to detect objects within the blind field; and NeuroEyeCoach, a complementary therapy to VRT and NeET. This segment also provides professional models of VRT and NeuroEyeCoach for physicians; and a clinic-based model comprising NeuroEyeCoach and VIDIT, a diagnostic program that enables therapists to perform high-resolution visual field tests in less than ten minutes. The company primarily serves hospitals and medical professionals. Vycor Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment offers core laboratory systems in the areas of immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, and transfusion; molecular diagnostics systems that automates the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, as well as detects and measures infectious agents; cartridges for blood analysis; rapid diagnostics systems for infectious diseases; molecular point-of-care care testing for HIV, influenza A and B, RSV, and strep A; cardiometabolic test systems; drug and alcohol test systems, as well as remote patient monitoring and consumer self-test systems; and informatics and automation solutions for use in laboratories. The company's Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products segment offers rhythm management, electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular, and structural heart devices for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, as well as neuromodulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders. The company also provides glucose and blood glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois.

