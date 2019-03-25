vSportCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9,671.00 (VSC)

vSportCoin (CURRENCY:VSC) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One vSportCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and BCEX. vSportCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $9,671.00 worth of vSportCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, vSportCoin has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00439446 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00083418 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008394 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000752 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003462 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000240 BTC.

vSportCoin Token Profile

vSportCoin (CRYPTO:VSC) is a token. vSportCoin’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for vSportCoin is vsport.io . vSportCoin’s official Twitter account is @vSport_io

Buying and Selling vSportCoin

vSportCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSportCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSportCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase vSportCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

