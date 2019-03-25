Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,483 Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 41,820 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 1,037.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 89,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 81,959 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 7,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $836,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 5,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.81, for a total value of $653,863.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,656.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $2,016,383 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.71 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.57.

NYSE THG opened at $114.25 on Monday. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a one year low of $104.59 and a one year high of $131.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

