Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Crh Plc (CRH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,713 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 19,757 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CRH by 291.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CRH by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 91,721 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CRH by 2,073.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 275,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in CRH by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 55,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Clarus Securities reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE CRH opened at $30.48 on Monday. Crh Plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/voloridge-investment-management-llc-purchases-new-stake-in-crh-plc-crh.html.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through six segments: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, and Asia. The company manufactures and supplies cement, aggregates, asphalt, lime, and readymixed concrete and concrete products; and construction accessories, network access and perimeter protection products, shutters and awnings, and architectural products.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.