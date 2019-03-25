Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Icon Plc (ICLR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Icon by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,860,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Icon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Icon by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 24,256 shares during the period. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,576,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Icon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,700,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $132.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. Icon Plc has a 52 week low of $110.21 and a 52 week high of $155.33.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Icon had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $679.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Icon’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Icon from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Icon from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.40.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

