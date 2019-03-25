Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 24,083 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 753.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $45.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $957.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $76.50.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of November 20, 2018, the company owned and operated 202 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

