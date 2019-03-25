Voise (VOISE) Market Cap Tops $311,512.00

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last week, Voise has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Voise has a market capitalization of $311,512.00 and $114.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voise token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bit-Z, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00421147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.01625179 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00226817 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00001373 BTC.

About Voise

Voise’s genesis date was March 28th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,625,806 tokens. Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit . The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Voise’s official website is www.voise.com

Voise Token Trading

Voise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

