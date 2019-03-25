Vista Investment Management Acquires New Stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (ITM)

Vista Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,155,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 158,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 101,072 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

NYSEARCA ITM traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $48.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,126. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $48.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0869 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

