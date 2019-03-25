Visa (V) PT Raised to $177.00 at Deutsche Bank

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.99 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, February 1st. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.74.

V opened at $153.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. Visa has a 12 month low of $116.03 and a 12 month high of $156.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 50.61% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

In other Visa news, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total value of $11,339,889.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $14,229,579.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,886.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,531 shares of company stock worth $28,797,949. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Visa by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Visa by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Visa by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Visa by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

