ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSAT. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ViaSat by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,752,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,313,000 after acquiring an additional 52,177 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ViaSat by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 843,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ViaSat by 7,886.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 85,967 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ViaSat by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ViaSat in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

VSAT stock opened at $75.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -88.09 and a beta of 0.90. ViaSat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.93 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $554.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. ViaSat’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSAT. BidaskClub cut ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ViaSat from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

In other news, Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $75,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce Leroy Dirks sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $1,840,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,969 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

