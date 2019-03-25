Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 100.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Viacom were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Viacom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 321,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank raised its position in shares of Viacom by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 212,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 140,990 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Viacom by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,823,000. Finally, Guardian Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom during the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viacom in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Viacom in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viacom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAB opened at $25.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. Viacom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Viacom’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

