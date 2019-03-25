Vestor Capital LLC Takes $3.08 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $120.34.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Sunday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.03 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/vestor-capital-llc-takes-3-08-million-position-in-kansas-city-southern-ksu.html.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.