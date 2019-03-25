Vestor Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT)

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FrontFour Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

SXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

SXT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,450. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.06. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.93 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $324.56 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.56%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

