Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $234.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.65.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $181.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $144.07 and a 52-week high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $870.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.29 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 68.81%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total value of $705,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,276,208.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total transaction of $6,009,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,036,125.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,999 shares of company stock valued at $39,289,000 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16,530.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,610,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583,156 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

