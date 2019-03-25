Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Hits $24.67 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00012626 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and CoinEgg. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $24.67 million and approximately $620,514.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.58 or 0.03384007 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.61 or 0.01487951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.61 or 0.04008744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.01330397 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00117459 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.01401976 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00314554 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 48,751,072 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit, Bleutrade, Poloniex, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, QBTC, CoinEgg, CryptoBridge, Coinroom and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

