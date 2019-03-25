Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,700,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $35,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 44.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of VET opened at $24.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1717 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 272.73%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

