Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Shares Sold by Kaizen Advisory LLC

Kaizen Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises 0.6% of Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 204,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,153,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 264,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,660,000 after acquiring an additional 82,725 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,009,000 after acquiring an additional 104,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.74. 9,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,942. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.19, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.72. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $68.11 and a 12-month high of $128.82.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $232.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.15 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 26.66%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $51,085.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $60,713.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,854.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,896 shares of company stock worth $14,423,502. 15.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.65.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

