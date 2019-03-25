Vcash 24-Hour Volume Tops $0.00 (XVC)

Vcash (CURRENCY:XVC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, Vcash has traded flat against the dollar. One Vcash coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vcash has a total market cap of $240,385.00 and $0.00 worth of Vcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vcash Coin Profile

Vcash (XVC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2016. Vcash’s total supply is 15,450,703 coins. Vcash’s official message board is forum.vcash.info . Vcash’s official Twitter account is @VCashinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vcash’s official website is vcash.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Vcash has invented many breakthrough technologies such as ZeroTime to provide sub-second (safely confirmed) transactions, Node Incentives to ensure the network remains robust and ChainBlender to provide ahead of time transaction anonymity. Currently we are exploring the area of Self Governance. “

