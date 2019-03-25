Vapotherm (VAPO) versus Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Vapotherm (NYSE: VAPO) is one of 119 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Vapotherm to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Vapotherm alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vapotherm and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vapotherm 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vapotherm Competitors 771 2751 4933 249 2.54

Vapotherm presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.43%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 358.07%. Given Vapotherm’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vapotherm has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vapotherm and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vapotherm $42.38 million N/A -1.45 Vapotherm Competitors $1.50 billion $149.21 million 45.11

Vapotherm’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vapotherm. Vapotherm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of Vapotherm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vapotherm and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapotherm N/A N/A N/A Vapotherm Competitors -34.27% -43.69% -15.77%

Summary

Vapotherm peers beat Vapotherm on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit and Q50 compressor; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces. The company sells its products to hospitals through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in various countries internationally. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.