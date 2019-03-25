Vantage Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,000 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3,457.7% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 112,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 636,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,961,000 after acquiring an additional 145,384 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPY opened at $279.25 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $293.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.2331 per share. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

