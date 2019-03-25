Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Shares Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,279,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,520,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,219,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,139,000 after buying an additional 80,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $142.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,237. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $119.35 and a 12-month high of $151.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.772 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

