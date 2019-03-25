Cape ANN Savings Bank decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 536,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after buying an additional 414,931 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.71 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $49.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP) is Cape ANN Savings Bank’s 8th Largest Position” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/vanguard-short-term-inflation-protected-securities-etf-vtip-is-cape-ann-savings-banks-8th-largest-position.html.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.