Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Holdings Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.1% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,033 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,380,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,241,000 after acquiring an additional 110,051 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $154.85 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $124.85 and a twelve month high of $162.36.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

