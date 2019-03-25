Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Position Reduced by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 666,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Covington Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,062,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,012,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,719,000 after buying an additional 2,508,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,848,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,608,000 after buying an additional 719,028 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,401,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,655,000 after buying an additional 916,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,930,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.74 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $45.74.

