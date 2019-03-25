Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $63.39 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $72.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

