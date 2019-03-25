Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.12 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 18.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 104.8% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,044 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 165.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $230.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $236.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $167.94 and a 52 week high of $237.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 39.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on Mastercard from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Mastercard from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.80.

In other Mastercard news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total value of $13,917,172.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,670,492.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $4,044,273.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,234.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

