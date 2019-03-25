ValuEngine Upgrades Key Energy Services (KEG) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Key Energy Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Simmons decreased their price objective on shares of Key Energy Services from $45.00 to $3.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Seaport Global Securities set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.94.

KEG opened at $4.79 on Friday. Key Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $97.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.95.

In related news, major shareholder Soter Capital, Llc acquired 253,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $529,854.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert J. Saltiel acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 501,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,517 in the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Key Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Key Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Key Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Key Energy Services in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Key Energy Services by 20.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. The company's U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

