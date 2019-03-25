ValuEngine Downgrades Tecnoglass (TGLS) to Sell

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Tecnoglass stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.11. 264,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,305. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $50,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,764 shares in the company, valued at $674,803.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth $687,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 8,803.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 53,258 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth $553,000. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. It offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass.

