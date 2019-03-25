Valentine Ventures LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Valentine Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Valentine Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $51.69. The company had a trading volume of 82,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,514. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $51.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/valentine-ventures-llc-takes-1-66-million-position-in-schwab-u-s-aggregate-bond-etf-schz.html.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.