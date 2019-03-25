Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Position Reduced by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 363,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $76,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 863.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 137,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,997,000 after purchasing an additional 123,268 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Vail Resorts by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 55,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Vail Resorts by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Vail Resorts by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,267,000 after purchasing an additional 47,228 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $1,134,165.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,381.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.47, for a total transaction of $216,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,286.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTN shares. KeyCorp set a $210.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.13.

NYSE:MTN opened at $211.79 on Monday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.60 and a fifty-two week high of $302.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.23. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.48%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

