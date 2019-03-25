Uro (URO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $49,565.00

Uro (CURRENCY:URO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, Uro has traded 22% higher against the dollar. One Uro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uro has a market cap of $49,565.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Uro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00021845 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00001308 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Uro

Uro is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Uro’s total supply is 1,207,310 coins. Uro’s official Twitter account is @UroFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uro’s official website is uro.io

Uro Coin Trading

Uro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

