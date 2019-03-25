UnlimitedIP (UIP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $479,120.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 66.7% higher against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $479,120.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Allcoin, BigONE and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00420354 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.01621152 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00228154 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00001400 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Allcoin, HADAX, BigONE and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.