Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Universal Forest Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Universal Forest Products by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Universal Forest Products by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Universal Forest Products by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Universal Forest Products news, insider Allen T. Peters sold 8,131 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $245,962.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

UFPI stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $39.41.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $988.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Universal Forest Products Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

