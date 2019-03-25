Universal Display Co. (OLED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.38. Universal Display posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.18 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLED. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Universal Display from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Universal Display to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $909,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,294,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 17,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,806,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,105,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,465 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,515 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Universal Display by 65.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,076,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,253 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Universal Display by 2,596.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 642,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,739,000 after purchasing an additional 618,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $40,599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Universal Display by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,656,000 after purchasing an additional 292,382 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.34. 649,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,047. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $162.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

