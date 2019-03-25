UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Holdings Increased by PagnatoKarp Partners LLC

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,447,892,000 after buying an additional 1,073,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,447,892,000 after buying an additional 1,073,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,247,814 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,826,448,000 after buying an additional 1,625,459 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50,446.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,349,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 53,244,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,843 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,341,731,000 after buying an additional 11,267,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $247.09 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $212.49 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $58.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.80.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.61, for a total transaction of $1,333,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,716,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total value of $742,432.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,400,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,930 shares of company stock worth $8,495,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

