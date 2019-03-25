United States Steel Co. (X) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,527 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of X. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 999.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in United States Steel by 1,747.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,290,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,220,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kevin Bradley purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $227,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 122,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,295.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on X. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.15 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of X opened at $19.09 on Monday. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). United States Steel had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.73%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

