United Services Automobile Association Lowers Stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.18% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTLA. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,521,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,576,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,626,000. Highland Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 1,174,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,279,000 after acquiring an additional 474,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,808,000.

Portola Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.37.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 872.72% and a negative return on equity of 167.94%. The business had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PTLA shares. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

