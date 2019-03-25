United Services Automobile Association Has $2.67 Million Stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.17% of Universal Forest Products worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 809,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,617,000 after purchasing an additional 27,256 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Allen T. Peters sold 8,131 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $245,962.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Universal Forest Products stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $988.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Universal Forest Products’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

