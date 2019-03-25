United Services Automobile Association Acquires 19,600 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (SF)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4,042.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,179,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,081 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SF. ValuEngine raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

SF opened at $51.43 on Monday. Stifel Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $137,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,244,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Peacock bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.14 per share, with a total value of $106,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

