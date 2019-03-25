Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.92 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6,835.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,054,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923,946 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $422,262,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Caterpillar by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,934,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,169 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3,805.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 620,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,901,000 after acquiring an additional 605,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Caterpillar by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 738,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,824,000 after acquiring an additional 563,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $129.77 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $112.06 and a one year high of $161.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.24.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

